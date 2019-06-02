VAN ALSTYNE - Ruth Elnor Bengtson, 76, beloved wife, mom, grandma, and friend was called to her heavenly home Friday, May 31, 2019.

Ruth was born September 8, 1942 in Huntington WV, the daughter of Armour and Irene Simpson of Ironton, OH. Following graduation from Ironton HS in 1960, Ruth moved to Washington DC to work as a stenographer for the FBI. Later she moved to Columbus OH where she met the love of her life David Bengtson and they were married for 54 years.

Though she was involved and supported many worthwhile causes in her community her full- time effort was always as Homemaker, Mom and Grandma. She was an example to her children about building a personal relationship with Jesus and how to show his love to others. She was totally devoted to her family. Mom was an adventurer often flying with her husband in their small plane to different places. She always had a word of encouragement for her children and grandchildren.

She will be remembered most for her unwavering faith and love for her Savior Jesus Christ. She was a humble servant and prayer warrior for her Lord. Mom loved reading the Bible and quoting her favorite scriptures. She always looked for ways to encourage others in their faith and to share the story of God's saving grace in her life.

Ruth is preceded in death by her mother Irene and father Armour, brother Dale and sister Patty. She is survived by her husband David, daughter Julie Waters and husband Brad and sons Todd and wife Stacy, Derek and wife Sheri and Devon and wife Kathryn, and 10 grandchildren.

She opens her mouth with wisdom and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. Proverbs 31:26.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research or .

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00AM Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Van Alstyne Cemetery with Bro. Scott Jordan officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday, at Scoggins Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225.

You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary