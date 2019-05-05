Ruth's family moved from Ohio to Arcadia Florida in 1959 and attended many Churches, she loved them all if they taught the Word of God. She was a great lady of faith. She had her own beauty shop. She loved to paint and was an avid tennis player until her late 80's.



Ruth went to live with her son Wyatt (Butch) Dodd and his wife Nita in Bells Texas in March of 2010.



Ruth is survived by her sons, Butch Dodd and his wife Nita of Bells, Texas; Richard Dodd and wife Pam of Independence, Missouri; two grandchildren, Deirdre Hyatt and Darin Brunet; great-granddaughter, Jaeydn Hyatt; some great and great-great grandchildren, and many wonderful nieces and nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wyatt Harvey Dodd; son, Danny Ray Dodd; sister, Marion Buchanan; and brothers, Joe Lane and Earl Lane.

Please Visit her website to see her biography. www.ruthdodd.com



A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Mullican-Little Funeral Home, 754 State Hwy 56 East, Bells, Texas 75414. There will be a time to visit with family after the service. A register book can be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com Published in The Herald Democrat on May 5, 2019