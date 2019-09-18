|
Ruth Alice Pettigrew Spears, our beloved mother passed to her Heavenly Home, Sunday morning, September 16, 2019.
She was born in Lubbock, TX on Oct 21, 1935 to Annas Elizabeth (Lam bert) and Bonnie Rigdon Graham. She was 83 years old. She graduated from Tom S Lubbock High School, in Lubbock TX. She was a very devout Christian woman and mother.
She was married to Leon Pettigrew for 25 years and to Joe Spears for 25 years, until his passing.
After we moved from Lubbock to Fort Worth to Denison, TX, she retired from Citizen's Bank in Denison after 17 years.
She is survived by daughter, Linda Pettirew; son's, Robert/Bob Pettigrew, Tim Spears and Richard Spears.
She is also survived by 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly. Sisters, and brother, Bonnie Brooks, Essie Adams, Fern Moore and Royce Graham.
My brother and I have been so very blessed to have been adopted by mom and dad when we were just babies.
We want to also thank Southern Pointe Living Center and Guardian Hospice for taking such good care of our precious mother. Thank you all, so very much.
She was a wonderful woman, and most definitely kept us all loved and laughing. She was our Angel on earth.
Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21 at Fairview Cemetery in Denison.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cunningham Funeral Home in Colbert, Oklahoma.
The register book may be signed and condolences may be made at cunninghamfuneralhomesok.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019