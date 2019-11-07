|
Ruth Scarbrough McCormick, 93, of Denison, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Beacon Hill in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Sandusky. There is no set time for family visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura Sampson of Denison, Donna Brumlow of Denison, and Amy Hoover of Denison; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019