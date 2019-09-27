|
Ruthie 'Ruth' J. Grimes, 85, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Focused Care in Sherman, Texas.
Ruth was born February 5, 1934 in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter of Joseph and Martha (Daniel) Staton. She married Johnny Grimes on October 5, 2015, in Denison, Texas. She enjoyed collecting dolls and eating ice cream. She loved all animals, especially dogs. Ruth was an RN for over 40 years. It brought her great joy to care for others. She was the sunshine in many people's lives, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ruth leaves behind her beloved family, husband, Johnny Grimes of Pottsboro, TX; daughter, Teresa Carender and husband, Gerald of Edmond, OK; step-daughter, Shelia Lewis of Pottsboro, TX; brother, Ron Staton and wife, Debbie of Baltimore, MD; sister, Nancy Knight of Baltimore, MD; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Robison and Christopher Carender, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Joseph Hudson, Jr.; son, Joseph Hudson III, and one grandson, Jonathan Carender.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Holloway Cemetery with Pastor Roger Speers officiating.
