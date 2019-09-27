Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruthie Grimes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruthie J. "Ruth" Grimes


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruthie J. "Ruth" Grimes Obituary
Ruthie 'Ruth' J. Grimes, 85, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Focused Care in Sherman, Texas.
Ruth was born February 5, 1934 in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter of Joseph and Martha (Daniel) Staton. She married Johnny Grimes on October 5, 2015, in Denison, Texas. She enjoyed collecting dolls and eating ice cream. She loved all animals, especially dogs. Ruth was an RN for over 40 years. It brought her great joy to care for others. She was the sunshine in many people's lives, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ruth leaves behind her beloved family, husband, Johnny Grimes of Pottsboro, TX; daughter, Teresa Carender and husband, Gerald of Edmond, OK; step-daughter, Shelia Lewis of Pottsboro, TX; brother, Ron Staton and wife, Debbie of Baltimore, MD; sister, Nancy Knight of Baltimore, MD; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Robison and Christopher Carender, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Joseph Hudson, Jr.; son, Joseph Hudson III, and one grandson, Jonathan Carender.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Holloway Cemetery with Pastor Roger Speers officiating.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruthie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now