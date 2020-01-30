|
S V Clouse, age 87, of Pottsboro, Texas found peace from his dementia and hurting body on Wednesday evening, January 22, 2020.
S V is survived by his children: Joe Preston Clouse and wife Deborah of Pottsboro, Sylvia Ann Freyling of Frisco, Lisa Gayle Snyder and husband Greg of Pottsboro, and Robert Dale Clouse of Pottsboro all in Texas along with 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his older brother, Elbert Odell Clouse of Mesquite, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 347 Quail Creek Circle, Pottsboro, TX 75076 on Saturday, February 8 during a luncheon beginning at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made in his honor to Home Hospice of Grayson and Fannin Counties, 505 W. Center Street, Sherman, Texas 75090 (903) 868-9315. (www.homehospice.org)
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020