After a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's, Sally graduated to her Heavenly Home on Monday, April 8, 2019. She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Wimpy Cain of Lavon, Texas, two daughters and their husbands, Andy and Mendy Bush of McKinney, and Kelly and Nan Johnson of Lavon. Sally had six grandchildren, Daniel Doherty of Garland, Brandon Bush and his wife Caitlin of Bixby, Okla, and Carissa Bush of McKinney,Bethany Disque and her husband Adam of Lubbock, Jordan Johnson of Garland, and Caleb Johnson of Lavon. Sally was also blessed with two great grandchildren Bennett and Ainslie Bush. She also leaves behind her sister Sharon James, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, George and Paula Rosenbaum, and brother Benny Rosenbaum all of Garland.

Sally was devoted to her family, friends, and church. She loved her family beyond measure. She enjoyed helping others and always had a kind word to go with her infectious beautiful smile.

Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Tom Bean at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019. Family visitation will be 1 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to or to Heart to Heart Foundation at 7240 Chase Oaks Blvd. Plano, TX 75025. Published in The Herald Democrat from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019