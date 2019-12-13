|
|
Services for Sally Peckenpaugh, 77, of Sherman, who passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 8, 2019, will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Pottsboro at 2 p.m. Reverend Nancy Powers will officiate. The family will greet friends at a reception following the service at the church.
Sally was born to William and Rose Casebeer on September 18, 1942 in Indio, California. The family moved to several cities in California before settling in Victorville where she attended and graduated high school. She met the love of her life, Roger Peckenpaugh on her 18th birthday while attending Fresno State in September of 1960. They married on June 16, 1962 and lived in Lindsay, California for several years before moving to Northglenn, Colorado and then on to Sherman, Texas because of Roger's employment with General Cable Corporation in Bonham. Along the way, they had two children, Ann Marie and Robert and were happy to raise them in Sherman. Soon after moving to Sherman, Roger and Sally joined St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and made many close friends that became their family. They were both very active in the church, Sally worked in the Alter Guild and Roger with the Vestry. Sally worked at various occupations including as a teacher's aide at First Presbyterian Preschool, an employment counselor at Snelling and Snelling, and helped manage and build a small clean room supply company. After Roger's retirement in 1995, they purchased U'R Post Option and that allowed the entire family to help build an amazing business. They enjoyed travelling and spending time with friends and family. They travelled down the Rhine and Danube Rivers in Germany, took a Trans-Canadian train trip, travelled and toured in Italy, and have been to many states in America. One of their favorite places in the world to visit is Morro Bay, California, close to where they grew up.
Sally loved everyone she met. She always had a smile, a kind word and she always made you feel welcome. Sally was always helping others in every way she could, however, her family always came first. She was such a loving wife and mother and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Roger of Sherman; daughter, Ann Marie Taylor and husband Robin of Sherman; son, Robert Peckenpaugh and wife Kim of Sherman; sister, Susan Robbins and husband Richard of San Jose, California; three grandchildren: Kelsey Taylor, Eliza and Riley Peckenpaugh; 2 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and their families, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sally's name to St. John's Episcopal Church in Pottsboro, Texas and also to The Yosemite Fund ( www.yosemitefund.org ) which funds projects all over Yosemite National Park, or Friends of Hagerman NWR.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 13, 2019