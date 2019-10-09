Home

Samantha Gentle Obituary
Samantha Leigh Gentle, 54, of Gunter, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her residence in Gunter.
A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 441 Pearl St. in Van Alstyne. Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Dustin Gentle of Sherman, Candace Rego (Joshua Cole) of Gunter, and Ashley Rego (Calvin Rogers) of Summit, AR; siblings, Ricky (Vickey) of Patman, TX, Patrice Dobbs (Gary) of Tom Bean, Thais Gentle (Keith Hyde) of Peel, AR, Johnny Gentle (Sharon) of Van Alstyne, Lisa (Joe) Palacio of Van Alstyne; and five grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019
