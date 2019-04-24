Services Fisher Funeral Home - Denison 604 W. Main Denison , TX 75020 903-464-9200 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Collinsville First Baptist Church 877 Woodland St. Collinsville , TX View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Collinsville First Baptist Church 877 Woodland St. Collinsville , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Sammie Hughes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sammie Wayne Hughes

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Sammie Wayne Hughes, 76, passed through the pearly gates of Heaven and ran into the arms of Jesus on April 18, 2019, after a year-long valiant battle against brain cancer. He was at home and surrounded by his loved ones at the time. Sam was born October 29, 1942, in East Liverpool, Ohio to his parents Howard and Hazel (Talbott) Hughes. He was one of 8 children.



Sam attended elementary and secondary school at East Liverpool and graduated with a high school diploma May 31, 1960. He then chose to serve his country in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964, during which time he was stationed at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, TX. He always said, "I was born a yankee, but I got to Texas as fast as I could." While still serving in the Air Force, he was wed to Judy Jackson, and they produced 2 children, Donald William and Tina Jo.



After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, he worked long and hard hours for various drilling companies based out of the Wichita Falls area. Later, in between his years of pastoring and ministering, he had many other various jobs to support his family, among which included building manufactured homes, roofing and construction, welding, and teaching golf lessons at a community college in Iowa. He also worked a short period of time at Wichita Falls State Hospital.



In the early 1970's, Sam felt a calling to the ministry of the gospel, and beginning in 1972, he utilized his GI bill, with which he obtained a Diploma of Theology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX on May 16, 1975. During this time, he was licensed and ordained as a minister of the gospel, and he began his work in the ministry as pastor and Bible teacher at Immanuel Baptist Church in Olney, TX. His call to the ministry continued throughout the rest of his life, during which he pastored many other churches, including Grace Temple Baptist (Henrietta, TX), Wooderson Memorial Baptist Church (Council Bluffs, IA), North Avenue Baptist Church (Whitesboro, TX), Collinsville Bible Baptist Church (Collinsville, TX), and Pioneer Valley Baptist Church (Valley View, TX), some of them bi-vocationally.



On January 31, 1983, Sam married Susan Verene (Lewis) Bridges and her two boys, Terry and Jeremy Bridges. Their union produced 4 more children, Aaron Levi, Candace Dawn, Zachary Wayne, and Breanna Ranae.



In September 1992, he began a career as a security officer at Lake Kiowa Property Owners Association in Lake Kiowa, TX, where he eventually achieved the position of Assistant Chief of Security. His smile, his deep blue eyes, and his sense of humor were well-known and admired by his coworkers and the citizens of Lake Kiowa. He continued to serve the community of Lake Kiowa for 26 years until being diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme grade 4 brain cancer in May of last year. It was during his time at Lake Kiowa that he pastored bi-vocationally, until he began to lose his voice and had to stop pastoring, his most loved occupation of all.



Sam continually displayed a wonderful example of how to live life with the joy that only comes from our Lord and Savior. He endured many illnesses, injuries, and surgeries throughout his life and always did so with a smile and encouraging words. He had an enduring passion for golf and was an avid fan of baseball. He could always be found in the stands or on the field during his children's and grandchildren's various extracurricular events. He had an unconditional love for his family and continually expressed it through his words, his smile, and his actions. He had a servant's heart and would never hesitate to go out of his way to serve others through his work and his ministry.



Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Hazel; his 2 sisters, Barbara and Nancy; his brother Howard "Bud"; and a niece, Barbara. He is survived by Susan, his loving wife of 36 years; 5 sons, Donald and wife Karen of Wichita Falls; Terry and wife Monica of Mt. Ida, AR; Jeremy and wife Julie of Adrian, MO; Aaron and wife Sarah of Las Vegas, NV; Zachary and wife Andy Kim of Denton; 3 daughters, Tina Smith and husband Mike of Henrietta; Candace Cirrone and husband Collin of Melissa, and Breanna of Whitesboro; 16 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 4 brothers, Robert, Rick, Jack, and Tommy; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and many friends, all of which he loved with a full heart.



Sammie Wayne Hughes will be greatly missed here on earth until the day that we are re-united with him in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Services will be held Saturday, April 27, with visitation beginning at 2 PM and Celebration of Life at 3 PM, at Collinsville First Baptist Church, 877 Woodland St., Collinsville, TX, 76233. There will be no graveside service.



The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to a nonprofit organization called Glioblastoma Foundation, http://glioblastomafoundation.org, 919-402-1775, to help find a cure and/or, at the least, better treatment options for glioblastoma multiforme, the most aggressive and lethal form of brain cancer. All donations to this foundation will be greatly appreciated.



Services will be directed by Fisher Funeral Home of Denison, TX, and flower delivery can be sent there up to Friday at 5 PM; Phone 903-464-9200 Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019