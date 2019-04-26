Home

Sammie Wayne Hughes


1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Sammie Wayne Hughes Obituary
Sammie Wayne Hughes, 76, of Whitesboro, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Collinsville First Baptist Church. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. the same day. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Verene (Lewis) Bridges Hughes and her two boys, Terry and Jeremy Bridges; and their four children together, Aaron Levi, Candace Dawn, Zachary Wayne, and Breanna Ranae.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to nonprofit organization Glioblastoma foundation, www.glioblastomafoundation.org.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 26, 2019
