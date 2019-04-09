Sammy Douglas of Denison, Texas passed away on April 6, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on October 1, 1931 to Jessie and Rittie (Fischer) Douglas in McKinney, Texas. Sammy was a graduate of McKinney High School. He worked at Associated Springs Company for 34 years before retiring. Sammy is survived by his daughters, Leah Moon and husband, Kevin of Denison, Texas and Deborah Nix and husband, Gary of Nacogdoches, Texas; Edward Douglas of Denison, Texas; grandchildren, Steven Savage and wife, Mandy of Nacogdoches, Texas and Justyn Moon of Denison, Texas; great-grandchildren, Corinne and Chloe; brother, Andrew "Sonny" Douglas of Huntsville, Alabama; and numerous other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Rittie Douglas; his children's mother, Victoria Douglas; brothers, Burton Douglas, Rex Douglas, Roy Douglas; sisters, Verna Cage, Maggie Carrington, Daisy Bickenbach, Grace Hubble, and Dora Wright. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Pecan Grove in McKinney, Texas. Family and friends are invited to the funeral home at their convenience on Tuesday to pay their respects and to sign the register book. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary