Sammy Lee Shugart, age 84, of Gainesville, TX, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at North Texas Medical Center, Gainesville, TX.
He is survived by his children; Orlin Shugart of Ft. Worth, TX, Larry (Skip) Trees of Ft. Worth, Texas, Michelle Patton of Ft. Worth, TX, Terri Glock of Denver, CO, Shawn Shugart of Ft. Worth, TX, Ricky Shugart of Gainesville, TX, step-son; Nick Nenikos of Ft. Worth, TX, several grandchildren, nephews; Tommy Shugart, Roy Shugart, niece; Carol Ann Shugart, sister-in-law; Wanda Shugart, other extended family and many friends.
A private burial was held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, TX.
Arrangements were under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2020