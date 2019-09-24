|
Samuel (Clark) Rodgers, 61, of Sherman, Texas was called to his eternal home on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Clark was born on September, 17, 1958 in Gainesville, Texas to Kenneth (Blondie) William and Bobbie Ann (Biggers) Rodgers. He was a 1977 graduate of S&S CISD. Clark married his wife of 36 years, Anita Montgomery, in Whitesboro, Texas on June 10, 1983. He was employed by Fisher Control Emerson Processing Management for 40 years and was an S and S CISD school board member for 20 years. Clark loved his family, he enjoyed traveling, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers Baseball and Dominos.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Rodgers of Sherman, Texas; son, Travis Rodgers of Sherman, Texas; daughter, Holly Holder and husband, Dustin of Sherman, Texas; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Jane Montgomery of Pottsboro, Texas; brother, David Rodgers and wife, Vicki of Coppell, Texas, brother, Jim Jack Rodgers and wife, Kim of Richmond, Texas, sister, Kenann McGill and husband, Gene of Bonham, Texas; sister, Shirley Sims and husband, Randy of Sadler, Texas; brother-in-law, Don Montgomery of Garland, Texas, four nieces, five nephews, ten great-nieces and six great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Pallbearers will by Spencer Rodgers, Parker Rodgers, Jamison Sims, Joshawa Sims, Casey Hazelwood, Randy Perkins and Corey Carpenter. Honorary pallbearers will be (LB) Les Blanton, Dale Thomas and (Woody) Ron Woodworth.
Funeral services honoring Clark will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. Interment will follow at Sadler Cemetery in
Sadler, Texas. A time of visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019