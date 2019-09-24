Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Clark Rodgers


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Clark Rodgers Obituary
Samuel (Clark) Rodgers, 61, of Sherman, Texas was called to his eternal home on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Clark was born on September, 17, 1958 in Gainesville, Texas to Kenneth (Blondie) William and Bobbie Ann (Biggers) Rodgers. He was a 1977 graduate of S&S CISD. Clark married his wife of 36 years, Anita Montgomery, in Whitesboro, Texas on June 10, 1983. He was employed by Fisher Control Emerson Processing Management for 40 years and was an S and S CISD school board member for 20 years. Clark loved his family, he enjoyed traveling, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers Baseball and Dominos.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Rodgers of Sherman, Texas; son, Travis Rodgers of Sherman, Texas; daughter, Holly Holder and husband, Dustin of Sherman, Texas; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Jane Montgomery of Pottsboro, Texas; brother, David Rodgers and wife, Vicki of Coppell, Texas, brother, Jim Jack Rodgers and wife, Kim of Richmond, Texas, sister, Kenann McGill and husband, Gene of Bonham, Texas; sister, Shirley Sims and husband, Randy of Sadler, Texas; brother-in-law, Don Montgomery of Garland, Texas, four nieces, five nephews, ten great-nieces and six great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Pallbearers will by Spencer Rodgers, Parker Rodgers, Jamison Sims, Joshawa Sims, Casey Hazelwood, Randy Perkins and Corey Carpenter. Honorary pallbearers will be (LB) Les Blanton, Dale Thomas and (Woody) Ron Woodworth.
Funeral services honoring Clark will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. Interment will follow at Sadler Cemetery in
Sadler, Texas. A time of visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now