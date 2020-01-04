|
On Friday, December 27, 2019 the Lord called Samuel "Sam" Howard Jones, 52, of Denison, to eternal life.
Mr. Jones was born June 4, 1967 in Cooper, Texas the son of Teddy Jones and Reda (Williams) Smith. Sam graduated from Denison High School. He was a truck driver for R. K. Hall. Sam loved the outdoors, especially fishing and spending time on the river. He deeply loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Jones leaves behind his beloved family, son, Samuel Jones and wife, Janeen of Norman, OK; son, J'son Jones of Denison, TX; daughter, Jennifer Graves and husband, Shane of Sherman, TX; grandchildren, Cole Jones, Myles Jones, Parker Jones, Summer Burchfield, Joshua Burchfield, Robin Burchfield, Joseluiz Zapata, and Mackenzie Rolen; brother, Billy Jones and husband,Tommy Wiggins of Tyler, TX; and sister, DeAnna Renfro and husband Todd of Huntsville, TX; nieces, Sarah Renfro, Catherine Renfro, Nikki Jones Wiggins and Amiee Himler; stepfather, Jim Smith of Powderly, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Donna Pearl Jones.
Memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020