Samuel "Sam" Howard Jones, 52, of Denison, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Jones is survived by the family, son, Samuel Jones of Norman, OK; son, J'son Jones of Denison, TX; daughter, Jennifer Graves of Sherman, TX; eight grandchildren, brother, Billy Jones Wiggins of Tyler, TX; and sister, DeAnna Renfro of Huntsville, TX; four nieces, stepfather, Jim Smith of Powderly, TX.
Memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020