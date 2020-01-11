Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Samuel "Sam" Howard Jones, 52, of Denison, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Jones is survived by the family, son, Samuel Jones of Norman, OK; son, J'son Jones of Denison, TX; daughter, Jennifer Graves of Sherman, TX; eight grandchildren, brother, Billy Jones Wiggins of Tyler, TX; and sister, DeAnna Renfro of Huntsville, TX; four nieces, stepfather, Jim Smith of Powderly, TX.
Memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020
