Samuel Leroy Brister

Samuel Leroy Brister Obituary
Samuel Leroy Brister, 72, of Durant, died Friday, December 13, 2019.
A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home chapel in Durant. Pastor Jesse West will officiate. His final resting place will be Highland Cemetery in Durant.
He is survived by his wife, Judie Gene; children, Brianna Sherman, Joye Brister of Ada, Rosie Brister of Mesa, AZ, Walter Brister of Durant, and Abbiegail Coleman of Durant; siblings, WJ Brister of Durant, Patsy Yandell, Jerry Brister, and James Brister; five grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019
