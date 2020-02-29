|
|
Samuel (Sam) Eugen Paddock, 90, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at home in Denison, Texas.
Sam was born on July 8, 1929 in Durant, Oklahoma the son of Jess and Annie Lou Paddock. He served his country proudly as a Sergeant in U. S. Army. Sam married the love of his life, Vonny (Sally) Brewer, May 25, 1952 in Oglesby, Texas. He loved the Lord and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Sam will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Raymond Paddock and James Paddock. Sam is survived by his family, wife, Vonny (Sally) Paddock, his daughter, Kay Paddock Martin, and two sons, Benny Paddock and Dean Paddock, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and brother, Joe Paddock.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 in Fairview Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Rusty Denny officiating in Denison, Texas. Mr. Paddock wishes for no viewing or family visitation are being honored.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 29, 2020