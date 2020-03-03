|
|
|
Samuel (Sam) Eugen Paddock, 90, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home in Denison, Texas.
Sam is survived by his family, wife, Vonny (Sally) Paddock, his daughter, Kay Paddock Martin, and two sons, Benny Paddock and Dean Paddock, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and brother, Joe Paddock.
Funeral service was held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 in Fairview Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Rusty Denny officiating in Denison, Texas.
Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020