Samuel Landron Sisemore, age 68, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Texoma Healthcare Nursing Center in Sherman.
He was born on April 30, 1951 in Sherman, Texas the son of Oran Richard "Jack" and Ethel Marie Goff Sisemore.
Samuel was very involved in the community. He worked for the City of Sherman for more than 40 years. He met and married Barbara Ann Meeks. She preceded him in death on August 14, 2018.
Samuel is survived by his three children, Michael Landon Sisemore and wife Gretchen of Cartwright, OK, Virginia Marie Lykins and husband James of Denison, TX. and Victoria Ann Sisemore of Sherman, TX., seven grandchildren, Autumn Rae Mills, Samantha Micheal Sisemore, Jade Therice Mills, Haley Lee Sisemore, Taylor Marie Stone, Justin Hayes Lykins and Samuel Glenn Douglas Simon. He is also survived by three great grandchildren, Emory Rae Mills, Jordan Stone, Everett Stone and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Barbara Ann Sisemore, one sister, Mary Ann Cameron and two brothers, Calvin Lewis Sisemore and Eddy Lee Sisemore.
The family night will be held on Wednesday, January 15th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020