Samuel Victor Squyres, 91, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Preston Community Church. Pastor Bill Shultz will officiate. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. There will be no burial service due to the heat. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday at American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Evelynn Squryes; children, Sylvia Patton, Sam Squyres, Rocky Carpenter (Stefane), Heather Britty (Bo); step-daughter, Ki'Letha Walker; three grandchidlren; and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019