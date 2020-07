SANDRA GOODPASTER

For many years Sandy lived in Sherman Texas. She was born June 12,1940 in Bloomington, Illinois and passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Her husband Douglas Goodpaster of Dallas, Texas predeceased her. She is survived by her sister Donna Gordon of Logan, Utah, her son Brad Goodpaster of Sherman, Texas and daughter Robin Sturdivant of Dallas, Texas.Sandy graduated from Illinois State University in Physical Education. She taught at Stephen C. Foster Elementary and Fair Park Elementary in Texas. She also worked in the area of Parks and Recreation. Sandy was a volunteer for the Sherman Texas Community Players and the Grayson County Homeless Shelter.In her early years she loved playing women's softball and bowling with her friends. She also was an avid collector of cactus and succulents. Sandy and her sister traveled together to many interesting destinations. Her favorite trip was to Alaska. She also loved watching sports on T.V. and was a great fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Sandy was one of a kind and enjoyed making people laugh. She will be missed. Those who wish to remember Sandy in a special way may make donations in her memory to Terrace Grove Assisted Living. www.sunshineterrace.org