Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Hopewell Baptist Church
Denison, TX
Sandra Jean Miller Obituary
Sandra Jean Miller, 79, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hopewell Baptist Church in Denison. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Snowten of San Diego, CA; son, Jonathan Miller of Lakeside, CA; siblings, Alice Grubbs of Philadelphia, PA, Joe Mitchell of San Diego, CA, and Linda Todd of Temecula, CA; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019
