On Friday August 16, 2019, the Lord called Sandra Jean Miller, 79, to her heavenly home.
Mrs. Miller was born December 15, 1939 in Denison, Texas the daughter of Louis and Geneva (McKnight) Mitchell. She was the third of four children. Sandra became a Christian at an early age and was baptized at Hopewell Baptist Church. She attended Terrell Elementary and Terrell Junior High and Terrell High School. Sandra received a Bachelor Degree in Education from Paul Quinn in Waco, Texas. She moved to San Diego, California in 1964, where she worked for many years at Seven Seas Cleaners. She moved back to Denison to care for her mom for 15 years. She loved sports, especially football and soap operas. She was an excellent cook and was well known for her coconut cakes. She was always sending birthday and get well cards to her loved ones. She was very outgoing and loved by all her family and friends. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our lives, she will live on forever in our heart.
Mrs. Miller leaves behind her beloved family, daughter, Lisa Snowten of San Diego, CA; son, Jonathon Miller and wife, Stella of Lakeside, CA; grandchildren, Reginald Booker of San Diego, CA; Michel'le Hunter of San Diego, CA; great grandchildren, Jazmine Booker and Josiah Booker both of CA; siblings, Alice Grubbs of Philadelphia, PA; Joe Mitchell of San Diego, CA; Linda Todd of Temecula, CA; nieces and nephews, Beverly Brooks, Denise Bolden, Kim Mitchell, Renee Greene, Victor Mayo, Darnell Mitchell, Steven Mitchell and host of cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mitchell will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church with Pastor Victor Mayo officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Reggie Hines, Shona Taylor, Robert Clark, Eric Hines, Reggie Booker and Jonathan Miller.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019