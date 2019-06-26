Sandra 'Sandi' Lynn Coble Simmons, 68, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by family, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Denison.

Mrs. Simmons was born March 15, 1951 in Phoenix, Arizona, the daughter of Buddy and Frances Coble. She married the love of her life, Joseph Simmons, in 1995. They loved to travel together and spend time at their lake house with family around. She worked 26 years for the Young family and for Young Enterprises, their holdings and many business ventures. Sandi was an avid reader, a diehard Texas Rangers fan, loved classic movies, shopping and Sudoku puzzles. Her greatest joy was her family, including her "furbabies" and spending time with them. Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sandi leaves behind her family, son, Sam Borg (Angie) of Denison; daughter, Lori Rice (Kevin) of Denison; brother, Larry Coble (Lyn) of Knoxville, TN; four grandchildren, Emily Smith (Logan) of Sachse, TX, Hannah Borg (Marco Majors) of Denison, Kaleb Rice (Lauren) of Owasso, OK; and Haley Borg (Hayden Cottingame) of Pottsboro; great-grandchildren, Cooper Majors and Milo Cottingame. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C Simmons and her mother and father, Frances and Buddy Coble.

Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Simmons will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Rev. Keith Taylor officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.

