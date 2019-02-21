Home

Sandra Margaret "Sandi" (Farrel) McAllister

Sandra Margaret "Sandi" (Farrel) McAllister Obituary
Sandra 'Sandi' Margaret Farrel McAllister, 52, of Blue Ridge, died Monday February 18, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Turrentine-Jackson Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard, with Bro. Glen Binion officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
She is survived by her husband Marvin A. McAllister of Blue Ridge; daughter Charity Davis of Trenton; son Daymon Ray Davis of McKinney; four grand children; sisters Melody Cooley of Blue Ridge, Jamey Casey Harris and Vicki Payne both of Waxahachie.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019
