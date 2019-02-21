|
|
|
Sandra 'Sandi' Margaret Farrel McAllister, 52, of Blue Ridge, died Monday February 18, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Turrentine-Jackson Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard, with Bro. Glen Binion officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
She is survived by her husband Marvin A. McAllister of Blue Ridge; daughter Charity Davis of Trenton; son Daymon Ray Davis of McKinney; four grand children; sisters Melody Cooley of Blue Ridge, Jamey Casey Harris and Vicki Payne both of Waxahachie.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More