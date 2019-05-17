Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells
U.S. Highway 82 East
Bells, TX 75414
(903) 965-4244
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosehill Cemetery
Bells, TX
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy Lynn (Musser) Simpson


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandy Lynn (Musser) Simpson Obituary
Sandy Lynn Musser-Simpson was born August 2, 1942 and left this earth May 15, 2019 to be with her loved ones who preceded her in death. Her daughter, Kimberly Witt Clouse; aunt Wanda Musser; uncle, Zip Musser; and father, George Ray (Diego) Musser.
Surviving her is her husband and best friend, Ricky E. Simpson; grandchildren, Casey Clouse; Corey Clouse; great grandchildren Mason, Carson and Olivia Clouse.
She loved her family and friends dearly, loved to fly, became a pilot and was admired greatly.
Special thanks to hospice nurses, Ginna Hall, Toni Wheeler, James Cobb, Arie Burger and Ted Aguilar; her caregiver, Karon B. Morrison White; and Dr. Van Buskirk and Diane Van Buskirk. All that knew her, knew she was a very special lady. She will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at Rosehill Cemetery in Bells, Texas. A register book can be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now