Sandy Lynn Musser-Simpson was born August 2, 1942 and left this earth May 15, 2019 to be with her loved ones who preceded her in death. Her daughter, Kimberly Witt Clouse; aunt Wanda Musser; uncle, Zip Musser; and father, George Ray (Diego) Musser.
Surviving her is her husband and best friend, Ricky E. Simpson; grandchildren, Casey Clouse; Corey Clouse; great grandchildren Mason, Carson and Olivia Clouse.
She loved her family and friends dearly, loved to fly, became a pilot and was admired greatly.
Special thanks to hospice nurses, Ginna Hall, Toni Wheeler, James Cobb, Arie Burger and Ted Aguilar; her caregiver, Karon B. Morrison White; and Dr. Van Buskirk and Diane Van Buskirk. All that knew her, knew she was a very special lady. She will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at Rosehill Cemetery in Bells, Texas. A register book can be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 17, 2019