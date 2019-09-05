|
|
Sara Beth Davis Keese was born in Jefferson, Texas July 28, 1931 to loving parents Warren Russell Davis and Bessie Phillips Davis. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1949. She served as mascot of the band 1937 through 1940 and as a majorette of the band 1948 to 1949. She served as sophomore class secretary and was president of the Jr. 1881 club her senior year. She attended TSCW and TCU.
On June 23, 1951 she married the love of her life, Earl Stanley Keese at Fort Knox, Kentucky. They were blessed with three children and she was a stay-at-home mom until the children were out of school.
She was a member, elder, Sunday school teacher, treasurer and choir member of First Presbyterian church of Denison, she served on the synod of the Sun P & C committee, Grace Presbytery candidates committee, served as Grace PWPCT Liaison-Texoma II, several offices of the Grace Presbyterial and was a delegate to the 194th Presbyterian general assembly.
She was a member of the Texoma Emmaus community, life member of Texas PTA, ten year mentor for hosts at Golden Rule school, regular blood donator at Texoma blood bank, served on a jury and on a grand jury, den mother, blue bird leader. In 2015 she and Stan were presented the Lone Star Lodge #403 A.F. and A.M. community builder award. Beth also received the Reba's Ranch House meal ministry award for 2015. She served as president of Alpha Delpha study club, Denison Story League, Denison Service League, TMC Auxiliary, Layne PTA, Hughes Jr. High PTA, Denison High School PTA, Denison Lioness Club, Texoma Square Dance Club, Presbyterian Church Women, Chelsea Park Garden Club, Monodrama, Thursday Review, Denison Texoma Lions Club.
As a Lion, she was a Melvin Jones Fellow, Lion of the Year, 100% President, Life Member of Texas Lions Camp and Life Member of Lions Organ and Eye Bank. She also served as chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board and the Denison Library Board. She was the office manager of Grayson Climate Engineers, Inc. for fifteen years until 1996 when she and Stan sold the corporation. She and Stan enjoyed traveling together and saw a lot of the world.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Warren Russell, Louis Clifton and Thomas Edward Davis.
She is survived by her loving husband Earl Stanley; son, Earl and Linda Keese; daughter, Rebecca and John Deaver; son, David and Sara Keese; grandson, Jonathan and Chelsee Keese; granddaughters, Callie Keese and Isabella Keese; grandsons, Jackson Keese and Greyson Keese; great-grandsons Xander Keese and Avery Keese; great-granddaughter, Catherine Keese; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 4 to 6 p.m. at Bratcher Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 6, 9 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Denison with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Jefferson, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Texas Lions Camp, 4100 San Antonio Hwy., Kerrville, TX 78028; Lionscamp.com, go to menu dropdown, then select 'Get Involved' then 'Donate'. Under donation categories, go to 'Honorarium'; or donate to the .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019