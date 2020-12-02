1/
SARAH ADELINE HASTINGS
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SARAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN–Sarah Adeline Hastings, age 88, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home in Sherman, Texas.
Adeline was born in South Carolina on June 30, 1932 to John Marshall Hastings and Hyrum Myrtle (Willie) Hastings. After her school years she came to Sherman to visit her brother and according to her, she just never went back. Making Sherman her home, she worked for Burlington Industries for 32 years and Texas Instruments for two. She was a member of Forrest Ave. Baptist Church.
She enjoyed golfing for many years and loved playing dominoes. In 2001 she joined Curves for Women and made several great friends who continued their friendships even after she moved to Focus Care Nursing Home in Sherman.
Adeline told people the way to remember her name was the song, "Sweet Adeline". She always saw the good in others.
She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Anna Morrow, John (Johnny) Hastings, Elsie Parrish and Willie Hastings.
Due to Covid there will be no services at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved