SHERMAN–Sarah Adeline Hastings, age 88, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home in Sherman, Texas.

Adeline was born in South Carolina on June 30, 1932 to John Marshall Hastings and Hyrum Myrtle (Willie) Hastings. After her school years she came to Sherman to visit her brother and according to her, she just never went back. Making Sherman her home, she worked for Burlington Industries for 32 years and Texas Instruments for two. She was a member of Forrest Ave. Baptist Church.

She enjoyed golfing for many years and loved playing dominoes. In 2001 she joined Curves for Women and made several great friends who continued their friendships even after she moved to Focus Care Nursing Home in Sherman.

Adeline told people the way to remember her name was the song, "Sweet Adeline". She always saw the good in others.

She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Anna Morrow, John (Johnny) Hastings, Elsie Parrish and Willie Hastings.

Due to Covid there will be no services at this time.

