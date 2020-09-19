1/
SARAH ALLEN
ARDMORE–Memorial Service for Sarah Allen, age 31, will be held at Waldo Funeral Home on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Sherman, TX.
She passed away September 15, 2020 in Denton, TX.
Sarah was born in Lubbock, TX January 22, 1989.
She is survived by her wife, Kathryn Allen, sister, Gloria Conder and brother in law Josh Conder, four children, Makayla Stephens, Kenny Ray Biggs the 3rd, Damien Pennington and Logan Pennington, two nephews. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
