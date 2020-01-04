|
Memorial services for Mrs. Sarah "Sally" Swann Delk, age 78, of Bonham was held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church under the direction of Wise Funeral Home in Bonham. Rev. Lisa Reece officiated. Sally passed away at her residence in Bonham on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Sally was born December 3, 1941 in Bonham, Texas, the daughter of Harold "Harry" David Swann and Mary Ella Lowrey Swann. She married Taylor Ray "Buddy" Williams in July of 1965 (he preceded her in death on January 2, 2001). She later married John Stewart Delk on August 11, 2003 (he preceded her in death on June 25, 2016). She was an avid bridge and mahjong player, a world traveler and a major lover of life. She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bonham, where she sang in the choir, played in the bell choir and held various leadership positions. She was also chair of the Bonham Public Library Board. A graduate of Bonham High School and East Texas State University, Sally taught third grade for twenty years in the Bonham Independent School District. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Swann.
She is survived by her son, Brad Williams of Bonham, her daughter Terry Penna of Leonard and her son-in-law Rick Penna, three grandchildren, Matthew Penna of Denison, Kelsey Caldwell of Forney, and Rachel Penna of Dover, Delaware and six great grandchildren, Raelynn Penna, Keeley Penna Green, Naomi Tucker, Knox Penna, Ella Caldwell and Mya San Jule, nieces and nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, (Fellowship Committee) 818 N. Main St. Bonham, Texas 75418
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020