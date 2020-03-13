Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
View Map

SARAH E. GRIFFIN


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARAH E. GRIFFIN Obituary
Sarah E. Griffin passed away on March 6, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1941 to Shorty and Kera Williams. She was the second of four children. She had two sisters Dale Sparkman, Mary Reatherford and one brother C. H. Williams. She attended Breckenridge High School. Sarah married Harold Griffin in 1966 and moved to Sherman TX in 1976.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Roxie and Jack Morris, Shawn and Christy Payne, Melissa and Trent Hyman and Scott and Jennifer Griffin. Also survived by ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She retired from Sherman ISD. She was a very loving Mother and friend to many.
Funeral service will be at Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison, TX on March 14, 2020 at 10am. She will be laid to rest at Friendship Cemetery in Sherman TX.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Griffin family. Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison has been entrusted with the services.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SARAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -