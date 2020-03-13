|
|
Sarah E. Griffin passed away on March 6, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1941 to Shorty and Kera Williams. She was the second of four children. She had two sisters Dale Sparkman, Mary Reatherford and one brother C. H. Williams. She attended Breckenridge High School. Sarah married Harold Griffin in 1966 and moved to Sherman TX in 1976.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Roxie and Jack Morris, Shawn and Christy Payne, Melissa and Trent Hyman and Scott and Jennifer Griffin. Also survived by ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She retired from Sherman ISD. She was a very loving Mother and friend to many.
Funeral service will be at Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison, TX on March 14, 2020 at 10am. She will be laid to rest at Friendship Cemetery in Sherman TX.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Griffin family. Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison has been entrusted with the services.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020