SARAH ELIZABETH ROLNICK
Funeral services for Sarah Elizabeth Rolnick, age 47, of Whitesboro, Texas will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro.
Sarah passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020 in Whitesboro.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 3rd from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 2, 2020.
