SARAH ELIZABETH WEST
1928 - 2020
On Sunday, August 16, 2020 Sarah Elizabeth West, 91, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mrs. West was born November 7, 1928 in Preston, Community, Texas the daughter of Houston and Tinnie Short. She married the loved of her life, Melvin Leo West, June 17, 1946 in Denison, Texas. She was the strong woman beside him and made him look good. Sarah enjoyed gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Sarah always looked forward to having company over. She loved the Lord and was a member of Kemp Baptist Church. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our lives, she will live on forever in our hearts.
Mrs. West leaves behind her beloved family, sons, James West of Denison, TX; Walter West of Hendrix, OK; Roger West of Hendrix, OK; Larry West of Collinsville, TX; daughter, Sarah Morgan of Hendrix, OK; 19 grandchildren 38 great grandchildren 10 great great grandchildren; sister, Ruby Earlene Taylor of Pottsboro, TX; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Leo West, son Charlie William West, parents, Houston and Tinnie Short, and siblings, Richard "Butch" Short, Mary Brown, Willie Lee Tucker, and Eula Bee Webb.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Kemp Baptist Church with Pastor Roger Speers officiating. Interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
AUG
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kemp Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Sweetest woman that ever lived.Love you Elizabeth. Prayers for comfort for her family.She will truly be missed
Barbara Smith
Friend
