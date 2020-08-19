1/
SARAH ELIZABETH WEST
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SARAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Elizabeth West, 91, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mrs. West is survived by her family, sons, James West of Denison, TX; Walter West of Hendrix, OK; Roger West of Hendrix, OK; Larry West of Collinsville, TX; daughter, Sarah Morgan of Hendrix, OK; 19 grandchildren 38 great grandchildren 10 great great grandchildren; sister, Ruby Earlene Taylor of Pottsboro, TX; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Kemp Baptist Church with Pastor Roger Speers officiating. Interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kemp Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved