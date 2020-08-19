Sarah Elizabeth West, 91, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mrs. West is survived by her family, sons, James West of Denison, TX; Walter West of Hendrix, OK; Roger West of Hendrix, OK; Larry West of Collinsville, TX; daughter, Sarah Morgan of Hendrix, OK; 19 grandchildren 38 great grandchildren 10 great great grandchildren; sister, Ruby Earlene Taylor of Pottsboro, TX; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Kemp Baptist Church with Pastor Roger Speers officiating. Interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 19, 2020.