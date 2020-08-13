1/1
SARAH JUANITA TUMEY
1947 - 2020
Sarah Juanita "Nita" Tumey, 72, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Monday, August 10, 2020, at her home in Denison, Texas.
She was born April 27, 1947 in Denison, Texas, the daughter of William Thomas and Minnie Bell Brown. Nita enjoyed playing bingo, and trips to the flea markets but most of all she loved being with her family and friends. Nita had a green thumb when it came to gardening. She was a Godly woman who loved her four boys more than anything.
Nita is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Ray Shubert, father, William Thomas Brown, mother, Minnie Bell Brown, and sister, JoAnn Brown
Nita is survived by her family, husband, Jamie Tumey of Denison, TX; Jerry Shubert and wife, Carolin of Denison TX; son, Ricky Shubert and wife, Connie of Denison TX; son, Michael Shubert and wife, Misty of Yuba, OK; brother, Tommy Brown of Lone Oak, TX; and sister, Jo Higginbotham of Gladewater, TX; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved and adored.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oakridge Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Steven Shubert, Jerry Shubert, Shawn Shubert, Robert Jaco, Joseph Garza, and Julian Garza.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
