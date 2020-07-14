Sarah is survived by Two Brothers: Bobby Landreth of Benton Arkansas, Roy Landreth of Traskwood Arkansas. Three Sisters: Mary Sue hulsey of Irving Texas, Jo McCutcheon of Lawton Oklahoma, Elizabeth Pearson of Malvern Arkansas. Her five children: Dennis Sheridan of Parker Texas, Jimmy Sheridan of Anna Texas, Tracy Dahir of Wylie Texas, John Curry of Caddo Mills Texas, and Stephen Curry of Dallas Texas. 15 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel with pastor Jim Jake Templin, officiating. Burial will follow at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. A come and go visitation will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 3:00PM to 8:00PM. The family has requested for the funeral services to be recorded and will be posted the following day on Sarah's, obituary wall for family and friends to view.

