Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wise Funeral Home
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
For more information about
Scotty Hazlewood
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Bonham, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scotty Hazlewood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scotty Hazlewood


1957 - 2019
Send Flowers
Scotty Hazlewood Obituary
Scotty Hazlewood, 62, of Bonham, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Bonham. Rev. Lisa Reece will officiate.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Hazlewood of Bonham; son, Johnathan Hazlewood (Amy) of Kingwood; daughter, Christina Richards (Joseph); mother, Janie Hazlewood of Emory, TX; brother, Randy Hazlewood of Emory; sisters, ,Cindy Howard (marty) of Bonham, and Colleen Carson (E.J.) of Omaha, TX; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Prebyterian Church in Bonham.
Please visit the online registry at www.wisefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scotty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.