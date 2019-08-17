|
Scotty Hazlewood, 62, of Bonham, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Bonham. Rev. Lisa Reece will officiate.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Hazlewood of Bonham; son, Johnathan Hazlewood (Amy) of Kingwood; daughter, Christina Richards (Joseph); mother, Janie Hazlewood of Emory, TX; brother, Randy Hazlewood of Emory; sisters, ,Cindy Howard (marty) of Bonham, and Colleen Carson (E.J.) of Omaha, TX; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Prebyterian Church in Bonham.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 17, 2019