SEBASTIAN ROMERO
A visitation for Sebastian Romero will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 at Dannel Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sebastian was born on September 19, 2013 in Dallas Texas and died on June 19, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.

Sebastian is survived by his parents Hugo and Marie Romero of Sherman, Texas.

Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home. You may sign the online guest book at dannelfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
