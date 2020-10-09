Or Copy this URL to Share

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to help offset funeral expenses at A Celebration of Life Visitation for Shanda Le'Cha McBride, age 33, of Ector, Texas will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Wise Funeral Home. A cremation will follow. Shanda passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at her residence.Shanda was born Oct. 6, 1986 in Denison, Texas.Shanda is survived by three sons, Blake McBride Dryden of Bonham, TX, Collyn Wilson of Whitewright, TX and Abel Odom of Oklahoma; one daughter, Emily Wilson of Whitewright, TX; her mother, Mellisa "Lisa" Schulte of Las Vegas, NV; two brothers, Carl Schulte of McKinney, TX and Andrew McBride of Longview, TX; one sister, Kirsten McBride of Longview, TX and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.Memorial donations may be made in her honor to help offset funeral expenses at www.wisefuneralhome.com under the tag Donate Funeral Funds and on your mobile devices under the More Options Tag and Donate Funeral Funds.

