A Visitation for Shanon Dale Christopher, age 47, of Savoy will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m. at Wise Funeral Home.
Shanon, loving son and husband, went to be with our loving God early Monday morning, August 17, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Shanon was born on January 5, 1973 in Dallas, Texas. He attended Savoy High School where he played football, number 67. Shanon graduated from Lakeview Centennial High School. He loved to fish. He loved his pets, especially Coco. Shanon is preceded in death by his dad, Ernest Philip Pike, Aunt Ruth Pickens, and his grandparents plus many other family and friends..
Shanon is survived by his mother, Mary Pike of Savoy, Texas; wife of 20 years, Connie Coleman Christopher, plus many other family and friends near and far.
Online guest register at www.wisefuneralhome.com