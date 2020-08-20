1/1
SHANON CHRISTOPHER
1973 - 2020
A Visitation for Shanon Dale Christopher, age 47, of Savoy will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m. at Wise Funeral Home.
Shanon, loving son and husband, went to be with our loving God early Monday morning, August 17, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Shanon was born on January 5, 1973 in Dallas, Texas. He attended Savoy High School where he played football, number 67. Shanon graduated from Lakeview Centennial High School. He loved to fish. He loved his pets, especially Coco. Shanon is preceded in death by his dad, Ernest Philip Pike, Aunt Ruth Pickens, and his grandparents plus many other family and friends..
Shanon is survived by his mother, Mary Pike of Savoy, Texas; wife of 20 years, Connie Coleman Christopher, plus many other family and friends near and far.
Online guest register at www.wisefuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Wise Funeral Home - Bonham
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Home - Bonham
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 19, 2020
Im so sorry about the loss of shanon he was a good man and a great person he will truely be missed
Shirl Brown
Friend
August 19, 2020
Shanon was the lite that bound his family together. I wish that I had been available to spend more time with this wonderful nephew. I remember clearly the time he and our family spent together in Dallas. Cotton candy and animals at the zoo.
Arthur Quinn
Family
August 19, 2020
We never got to meet you in person but the pictures tell a story and I'm sure their will be great memories sharied for a long time to come. Many thoughts, prayers and hugs to all.
Tabitha Bowlin
Family
August 19, 2020
Our love and heartfelt sympathy for the loss of such a fine young son, husband, friend and nephew to each and everyone of us. Shanon has been the life breath that has bound so many of us together. He will forever be in our memories. He rests in the arms of our Lord and Jesus Christ. My love to Connie his wife and my loving sister Mary.
Arthur and Jodi and Family Quinn
Family
August 19, 2020
Shanon is like a beautiful light when he enters a room. His smile makes a beautiful glow. A joy to be around. A beautiful person. I love him dearly and will miss him as long as I live. He is my sweet nephew. I called him My Sha-nu-nu.
Aunt Dean Garwitz
Family
August 20, 2020
