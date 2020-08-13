On August 10th, 2020, Sharion K. Acker passed away at the age of 70.
Sharion was born March 12, 1950 in Whitesboro, Texas to Gene and Jennie Grace Alexander. She is survived by her four siblings and their spouses, Bobby and Vera Alexander, Marilyn Meals, Jerry and Jana Alexander, and Susie and Donnie Meals, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Education with honors from East Texas State University in 1987 while raising a teenage son. She was a passionate elementary school teacher in Commerce and Coppell, Texas. Beloved wife of Johnny Acker for 28 years, her immediate family also includes Jennifer Acker (step-daughter who preceded her in death), Jeremy Quatacker (son), John Acker (stepson), and adoring grandchildren Stella, Lila, Redding, and Bernadette who affectionately refer to her as "Mimi."
Sharion was active in the Methodist Church and the church choir, the Whitesboro Community Choir, PEO sisterhood, and served as a former Sunday School teacher. She possessed a gentle, fun-loving, and giving spirit. Her commitment was unwavering when it came to family, her principles, and beliefs...and chocolate, which along with her grandchildren, always brought incessant joy and a smile to her face. She was a devoted friend to all who knew her, but especially to her lifelong friend, Wynette Hargett.
A private family graveside service occurred on August 12th at Oak Wood Cemetery, Whitesboro, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org.