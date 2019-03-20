|
|
|
Sharion "Sheryl" Traylor, 64, of Anna, died Sunday.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Paul CME Church in Bonham.
She is survived by daughter, Melissa Traylor of Anna; son, Ivan Traylor of Fort Worth; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Vassa Battle, Mary Hendricks and Alice Jones; and four brothers, Billy Ray Doolittle, Rickey Williams, Jimmy Williams and Gayland Williams.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.inlieuof.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More