Sharon Ann Jones Laymon, 68, of Whitewright, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Melissa. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel.
She is survived by her sons, Scott Laymon, and Jon Laymon; daughters, Kelly Laymon, Vikki Smith, Cynthia Burks, and Amy Messer; and sister, Linda Aaron.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019