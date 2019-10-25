Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
Sharon Ann Jones Laymon

Sharon Ann Jones Laymon Obituary
Sharon Ann Jones Laymon, 68, of Whitewright, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Melissa. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel.
She is survived by her sons, Scott Laymon, and Jon Laymon; daughters, Kelly Laymon, Vikki Smith, Cynthia Burks, and Amy Messer; and sister, Linda Aaron.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019
