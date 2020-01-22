Home

AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Sharon Diviney Obituary
Sharon Lee Diviney, age 74, of Mead, OK, passed away with her family near, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Carrus Specialty Hospital, Sherman, TX. Sharon was born on February 19, 1945 in Tyler, TX to Leroy Wintters & Virginia Whatley Wintters. She married Jerry Don Diviney on October 1, 1966 in Tyler, TX. Jerry preceded her in death on May 21, 2019.

She is survived by her children; Roy Diviney of Mead, OK and Melissa Williams of Kingston, OK, her three sisters; Sandra Denney of Lindale, TX, Shelie Dotson of Tyler, TX & Sherry Wintter of Tyler, TX, five grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry and her parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced by the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020
