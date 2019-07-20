On July 13, Sharon Donna Holt, left to be with her daughters, Carolyn Statler, and Elizabeth Statler, leaving behind her daughter, Donna Jean Holt and her husband Gary Booe; her son, Roy Jr. Gene Holt; her grand children and spouses, Crista and Matt Beggs, Leah and Josh Turner, Nicholus Booe, Shauna and Chris Adcock, and Douglas Nichols; and her great-grand children, Kelsey Lux, Isabella Turner, Luke and Austin Adcock, and Katalyna and her mom, Manuela Guevare. Sharon was a caring Registered Nurse for many years, a loving mother, a wonderful grandmother, an awesome great-grand, and loving sister and Aunt, and will be truly missed, loved and treasured until we all meet again, the Red Birds await for you and I will be looking for you in the sky. A small Pot Luck Dinner, everyone is welcome, will be served on Wednesday July 24 at 6 p.m.at 612 South Colbert Avenue in Sherman, Texas, you can bring a dish or just come and visit with family to bid this beautiful lady farewell. You can send flowers to the same address. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 20, 2019