Sharon Louise Tolley Hunt, 75, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Thursday, January 9, 2020 at home in Golden City, Missouri.
Sharon was born September 18, 1944 in Sanford, Maine, the daughter of Roland and Geraldine (Dunham) Powell. After losing her husband, Elbert Tolley, Sharon later married Mr. Jimmy Hunt. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Sharon leaves behind her beloved family, sons, Nick Osbourn of Denison, TX; Shawn Osbourn and wife, Stephanie of Denison, TX; Jamie Osbourn and wife, Courtney of Denison, TX; grandchildren, Blake Osbourn and wife, Tonya of Denison, TX; Haleigh Osbourn of Waxahachie, TX; Josey Osbourn and wife, Julie of Denison, TX; Olivia Osbourn of Boston, MA; Nicholas Osbourn of Chicago, IL; Torey Osbourn of Gainesville, FL; and Asa Osbourn of Denison, TX; great grandchildren, Indica Morman-Osbourn, Amethyst Morman-Osbourn, Daxstyn Osbourn and Cayson Osbourn. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Elbert Tolley.
A private internment will be held Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fishrfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020