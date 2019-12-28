Home

Sharon Leigh Wilson Obituary
Sharon Leigh Wilson 68, of Colbert, Oklahoma passed away Thursday
December 26, 2019 at Alliance Health in Durant, Oklahoma.
A graveside service for will be held at 1 p.m. ernoon on Tuesday with Pastor Troy Phillips officiating. Family night will be held from 6-7 p.m. Monday at Cunningham Funeral Home.
She is survived by three daughters, Kimberly Merck of Antlers, Oklahoma, Stacey Wilson and Cassandra Smith, both of Colbert, Oklahoma, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, amd sister Cindy Riggs of Colbert.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019
