Sharon Marie Walter Price, 77, was born December 17, 1941 in Findlay, Ohio. She passed away March 21, 2019 in Denison, TX surrounded by loved ones.







Funeral services will be held at Bratcher Funeral Home, 401 W. Woodard St., Denison, TX at 10:30 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 – 10:30 am. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm at Green Hill Cemetery, 126 County Rd. 4235, Mt. Pleasant, TX 75545.







At a young age, Sharon grew up in several different locations due to her father's career with Marathon Oil. This included not only Findlay, but Tallahassee, Florida, high school years in Billings, Montana, and following her family to Sherman Texas upon their retirement.



She attended Utah State University and w



as blessed with a successful railroad career over the span of 33 years. This included the Kiamichi RR, Union Pacific RR, but most notably with the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad right here in Denison. Both her and Doyle have many cherished relationships and fond memories from their days at the Katy Railroad.



Her passions included her family - with a special love for her grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping - whether online, offline, or sometimes in her husband's opinion, out-of-line. She also loved constantly being on the move, traveling, loved anything with the color purple, and creating some of the most beautiful quilts on the face of this planet. She was attending First Methodist Church in Bells,TX and was enjoying learning and growing in God's Word.







She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Glenn Walter and Elsie Beatrice Walter from Sherman, TX, as well as a sister, Janelle Stevens from Alpine, UT.







She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Doyle Price, of Talco, TX, son Jeff Frankland and wife Vicki of Paris,TX, daughter Janna Melvin and husband John of Bells, TX. She is also survived by daughters through marriage, Sandy Price-Cox of Garland, TX and Vickie Mezzacappa and husband, Frank of Denison, TX. Son through marriage is Randy Price and wife Bobbie of Denison, TX.







Her beloved grandchildren include Jeremy Price and wife Leslie; Lyssa Parker and husband Mike; Dillon Mezzacappa and wife Elizabeth; Kristen Graddy and husband Daniel; Kerri Cox; Danielle Frankland; Jeremiah Frankland and wife Madeline; Joshua Melvin; Micaela Frankland; Josiah Frankland; and Jayla Melvin.







Great-Grandchildren include Felicity Price, Deacon Price, Kylie Price, Hayden Posey, Logan Price, and Lily Mezzacappa.







In recognition of being a breast cancer survivor, Sharon would like you to consider donations in lieu of flowers to Women Rock: www.womenrockinc.org and/or The Pink imPACT Foundation: www.pinkimpact.pink. Donation considerations to Green Hill Cemetery would be appreciated as well, 410 North Jefferson Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455.







Personal condolences may be made at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary