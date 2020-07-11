1/
SHAWN CARL MCNEIL
Services for Shawn Carl McNeil will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Cemetery in Sherman with Rev Roy Spore of Friendship Methodist Church and Pastor Russell Clemons of Hebron Baptist Church officiating.
A visitation for Shawn will be held on Monday July 13. 2020 from 12:00 noon till 5:00 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
Shawn was born on February 5, 1979.
Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home. You may sign the online guest book at dannelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
