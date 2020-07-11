Services for Shawn Carl McNeil will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Cemetery in Sherman with Rev Roy Spore of Friendship Methodist Church and Pastor Russell Clemons of Hebron Baptist Church officiating.
A visitation for Shawn will be held on Monday July 13. 2020 from 12:00 noon till 5:00 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
Shawn was born on February 5, 1979.
Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.